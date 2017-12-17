Walker leads Morehead St. past C. Arkansas 98-94 in OT

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Jordan Walker scored 12 of his 23 points points in overtime to lift Morehead State to a 98-94 win over Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Walker's 3-pointer with 2:23 left in overtime gave Morehead State (4-6) the lead for good at 87-86. He converted a 3-point play on the Eagles next possession then buried a jumper for a 92-97 lead with a minute left. Walker made all 11 of his free throws, six of which came in the last 2:30 of regulation when Morehead State failed to score a field goal.

Hayden Koval's dunk with a second left forced the extra session and knotted the game at 78. Lamontray Harris blocked Mathieu Kamba's jump shot with six seconds to go and Djimon Henson gathered the defensive rebound before dishing it to Koval near the basket.

Morehead State led 34-20 at halftime, and maintained a double-digit lead when Malek Green made a layup with 12:30 left for a 53-38 advantage. But with 5:58 left, Thatch Unruh and Jordan Howard made back-to-back 3-pointers to bring Central Arkansas within 64-57.