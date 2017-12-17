Gustafson leads No. 25 Iowa women to 71-47 victory

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Megan Gustafson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her nation-leading 11th double-double this season and No. 25 Iowa rolled past Northern Iowa 71-47 on Sunday.

Gustafson was 11 of 15 from the field in posting the 38th double-double of her career. Alexis Sevillian added 11 points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 52 per cent to just 29 per cent for the Panthers (3-7).

Kennedy Kirkpatrick and Megan Maahs scored 12 points each for Northern Iowa.

Iowa led throughout but only 28-24 at halftime. Gustafson scored seven points in a 13-6 run for a 16-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. A 12-3 run in the fourth quarter resulted in the Hawkeyes' largest lead of 26.