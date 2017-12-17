No. 7 Tar Heels rally to beat No. 20 Vols 78-73

After Tennessee's Admiral Schofield missed with 18 seconds left, Pinson hit two free throws, made a steal and added two more foul shots to make it 76-70.

Tennessee cut the margin to 76-73 on Jordan Bowden's 3-pointer with seven seconds left, but Berry sank two free throws to seal the victory.

The Vols said afterward they could learn from this kind of loss.

"We get many opportunities during the year," Grant Williams said. "This one won't define us."

North Carolina is hoping this rally helps define the way it plays the rest of the year. Berry said Pinson reminded the Tar Heels these are the types of games they'll have much more often once conference play begins.

"(We're) getting our guys to realize that the game might not be pretty, you might not hit shots but the one thing you can do is defend, get offensive rebounds, get defensive rebounds," Berry said. "Sometimes you've got to squeak out a game like that. Some of our guys that are young grew up today and understand that every game is going to be like this from now on."

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels rallied because they turned up their defensive intensity and took better care of the ball in the second half. After committing 12 turnovers in the first half, North Carolina had just four more the rest of the way.

Tennessee: The Vols showed they can compete with anyone, but their offence wouldn't allow them to win this game. After making four of its first five shots in the second half, Tennessee went 7 of 31 the rest of the way. Tennessee made three baskets in the final 10 minutes, 25 seconds.

FAMILIAR FINISH

This marked the second straight year North Carolina rallied to beat Tennessee. The Vols squandered a 15-point lead in a 73-71 loss at North Carolina last season. Berry didn't play in that game due to a sprained left ankle.

RANKED VS. RANKED

This game represented the first time two ranked teams met at Thompson-Boling Arena since Feb. 27, 2010, when No. 19 Tennessee won 74-65 over a second-ranked Kentucky team that featured John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe.

NEXT UP

North Carolina hosts Wofford on Wednesday.

Tennessee hosts Furman on Wednesday.

