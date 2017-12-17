Raptors roar to ninth straight home win

"Nothing changes. I still love being here, whether it's 10, 12 years ago, or today," he said. "There's nothing like it. I've been on two different sides of it. . . but, it's still a place that's near and dear to me. Every time I walk in here, 10, 12 years ago or 10, 12 minutes ago, still see the same people, still greet the same people, see the old faces."

Garrett Temple and Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings (9-20) with 18 points apiece.

The Raptors had beaten the Kings 102-87 in Sacramento on Dec. 10, but Sunday's game was a see-saw battle that saw nine lead changes through the first three quarters. Toronto took an 83-77 advantage into the fourth in front a subdued crowd of 19,800, before back-to-back threes from Powell and Delon Wright give the Raptors a 12-point lead less than two minutes into the final frame.

The Kings would cut the lead to eight, but a buzzer-beater by Fred VanVleet had Toronto back up by 11 with 1:38 to play. Lowry drilled a three after the ensuing timeout for a 14-point lead, all but sealing the victory.

Kings coach Dave Joerger said he'd hoped it wasn't going to take a clear path foul to sub Carter out for the ovation.

"But whatever it takes to get him out, I was just yelling for a foul," Joerger said. "For what Vince has done in the league in general, the number of people's lives he has changed that play in this league, and all the people that have worked with him. . . also I know how special it is for him here.

"Hopefully it is not the last time, hopefully he'll play for another 10 years."

Carter said he's still waffling on retirement.

"You catch me on the right day, I'll probably tell you it's over this year, you catch me on another day, I can probably tell you in a couple of years," he said. "I just enjoy playing, I enjoy being around the guys in this atmosphere. It's tough to say. You're asking today, so I can tell you, I have one more in me."

Neither team led by more than four points in a back-and-forth first quarter until Powell's cutting layup with 1:05 left, and the Raptors went into the second quarter with a 35-30 lead.

Toronto stretched its advantage to seven in the second, but the Kings closed the half with a 16-7 run, capped by a 46-foot buzzer-beater from George Hill.

The Raptors are in Charlotte on Wednesday, and Philadelphia on Thursday before heading home to host the 76ers on Dec. 23.

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press