Southern Illinois hands Lamar 2nd loss, 71-61

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Sean Lloyd Jr. scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Southern Illinois beat Lamar 71-61 on Sunday.

Southern Illinois opened the game on a 19-6 spurt through 12 minutes and it was 36-22 at the break. Armon Fletcher scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and Aaron Cook had eight of his 13.

Lamar was scoreless for over seven minutes in the opening half, but Joey Frenchwood's 3-pointer with 5:57 remaining in the game pulled the Cardinals within single digits, 60-51, for the first time in the second half. But a 6-0 run pushed SIU's lead to 68-54 at the 2:46 mark.

Jonathan Wiley added 11 points with seven boards for Southern Illinois (6-4).