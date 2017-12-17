Bliznyuk, EWU beat Northridge 86-58, snap 5-game loss streak

CHENEY, Wash. — Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Eastern Washington returned home for the first time since Nov. 10 to snap a five-game losing streak with an 86-58 victory over Cal State Northridge on Sunday.

The double-double was the second this season for Bliznyuk and the 17th of his career. He added seven of the Eagles' 22 assists. Jesse Hunt added 14 points, Ty Gibson 12 and Benas Griciunas and Richard Polanco 10 each for the Eagles (4-8), who shot 52 per cent and made half of their 22 3-point attempts.

Tavrion Dawson scored 16 points to lead the Matadors (1-9), who haven't won since beating Life Pacific in their opener. Terrell Gomez added 10 points.

The Eagles built a 17-point halftime lead with Bliznyuk leading the way with eight points. The lead never dipped below 15 points in the second half and went over 20 for good with 8:45 left.