Stevens, Watkins record double-doubles in Penn State victory

"We're a better team than we've shown the last two nights," George Mason coach Dave Paulsen said. "We know that. This is the same group that put together some pretty good performances against good teams, but we're in a little bit of a funk right now offensively."

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions won back-to-back games for the first time since opening the season on a five-game winning streak and will try to remain sharp during a three-game homestand before resuming Big Ten play Jan. 2 at Maryland.

George Mason: The Patriots, who beat Mississippi and Oklahoma State two years ago and Penn State last season, finish 0-3 against power conference teams in Paulsen's third season. Mason also lost to Louisville and Auburn.

REAVES' HOMECOMING

This was the back end of a home-and-home series, one that brought Penn State junior Josh Reaves back to his hometown. Reaves scored 13 points in front of several dozen friends and family members in what he said was his first game in Fairfax since his junior year of high school.

"Getting Josh home was important because of what he meant to our program," Chambers said. "He took a leap of faith committing to us, and sometimes when things aren't going your way and you're not winning a ton, guys have a tendency to want to leave. That's not the type of person he is. That's not the type of character he has. It was an easy decision to do this game and come here."

MUSICAL DISTRACTION

The most striking part of George Mason's game atmosphere is the pep band led by Michael Nickens, also known as Doc Nix. It turns out fans aren't the only ones who pay attention to the Green Machine, which earned fame during the Patriots' 2006 Final Four run.

"That band is unbelievable. I caught myself looking over a couple times. .," Chambers said. "Doc is tremendous. Please tell him I said that. I might have to hire him for a party or two."

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions face a quick turnaround as they play host to Binghamton (8-4) on Tuesday.

George Mason: The Patriots complete nonconference play Friday against Morgan State (4-6).

By Patrick Stevens, The Associated Press