Tennessee Tech hangs on for 82-76 win over Chattanooga

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Aleksa Jugovic scored 21 points and Tennessee Tech held off Chattanooga for an 82-76 win Sunday.

Micaiah Henry added 14 points with 6-for-8 shooting, Kajon Mack had 13 points and Curtis Phillips Jr. had 12 for Tennessee Tech (8-4), which snapped a three-game skid with the win. Mack and Phillips hauled in seven rebounds apiece.

Chattanooga (5-6) tied it at 63 in the second half on a dunk by James Lewis Jr. with 4:03 left to play. Tennessee Tech responded with a 7-0 burst ignited with a 3-pointer from Phillips and hung on down the stretch.

Lewis finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Chattanooga. Makinde London had 21 points, Nat Dixon got 19 and Makale Foreman had 14 for the Mocs, one of just seven programs to open the season without a senior on the roster.