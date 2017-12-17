Evansville beats NAIA Midway 79-52

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Noah Frederking scored 19 points, Blake Simmons added 18 and Evansville beat NAIA Midway College 79-52 on Sunday for its fifth-straight win.

K.J. Riley had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Evansville (10-2). Riley made 7 of 11 free throws as the Purple Aces hit 22 of 31 compared to six attempts for Midway.

Evansville opened the game with a 15-6 spurt but only led 38-33 at halftime. A 10-0 run, with five points from Riley, extended Evansville's advantage to 66-43. After pulling within eight points, Midway went eight minutes without a field goal as Evansville pushed its lead to 23 points.

Brandon Maxwell paced Midway with 14 points and Bryson Harris added 10. The Eagles were just 6-of-28 shooting in the second half and shot 35.7 per cent overall, including 6 of 24 from distance.