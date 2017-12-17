Sharp-shooting Pistons hold on for 114-110 win over Magic

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons tied a franchise record for 3-pointers — and they needed almost all of them to avoid a bad home loss.

Reggie Bullock scored a career-high 20 points, and the Pistons made 17 shots from beyond the arc in a 114-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Detroit nearly gave away a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter, and coach Stan Van Gundy wasn't happy at all with his team's effort.

"We played a very good first half, Reggie Bullock and Anthony Tolliver played very well, and we didn't try at all in the second half," Van Gundy said. "We didn't bring anything to the second half."

The Pistons have won three in a row after starting December with a seven-game losing streak.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. They have dropped five straight and 16 of 19.

Detroit started fast, making six of its first seven shots to take a 15-5 lead. At the end of the first quarter, Ish Smith made a shot, and then Langston Galloway added a steal and a floater when the Magic botched the inbound play. It was 36-23 after one.

The Pistons led 60-43 at halftime after going 10 of 18 from beyond the arc in the first half. Then Detroit added six more 3-pointers and 36 points in the third quarter.

Tolliver's 3-pointer tied the franchise record and gave the Pistons a 105-81 lead with 7:00 remaining. Then Orlando scored the game's next 19 points.

"I don't really feel like our defensive intensity was very good the whole game," Tolliver said. "Even though we were shooting really well, I think we definitely relaxed way too much."

Orlando trailed 105-100 after its huge fourth-quarter run, but Mario Hezonja, who would finish with eight 3-pointers, missed one for the Magic. Tobias Harris scored on a driving shot at the other end with 1:21 to play.