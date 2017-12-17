Cardinals sticking with Gabbert as starting quarterback

BIBBS TIME: Kapri Bibbs became the seventh running back to play for the Redskins this season after season-ending injuries to Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Byron Marshall. Bibbs made an immediate impact by scoring a touchdown on a 36-yard screen pass.

"I'm just happy to be here and be a part of the organization, an organization like this where I got coaches that believe in me and I got great teammates and everything," Bibbs said. "It made it a lot easier for me."

The 24-year-old's only previous NFL action came last season with the Denver Broncos (5-9), who visit the Redskins on Christmas Eve.

A-PLUS RUN Defence: Arizona can't seem to cash in on defence, but its run defence keeps getting better. The Cardinals held their opponent under 100 yards rushing for the fourth game in a row, allowing Washington to gain just 31 on the ground.

"Our run defence has been really, really good for over a month," Arians said. "It puts the quarterback in third and long all day, and it puts us in very favourable (spots). I wish we would've got our hands on a couple more balls."

HOP ON, HOPKINS: Let there be no doubt who the Redskins' kicker is after they cut rookie Nick Rose, who made 10 of 11 attempts since replacing Dustin Hopkins. In his return from a hip injury, Hopkins made 24- and 32-yard field goals and could again face no competition in training camp next summer.

Hopkins isn't the problem, but the Redskins' special teams continue to be an issue after botching a kickoff return that Arizona recovered deep in Washington territory.

"They blooped it and Niles (Paul) thought it was going to bounce to him and it bounced backward instead of to him," coach Jay Gruden said. "It was a bad bounce. Niles should've ran and got it."

MOVING ON: As much of an uphill climb as it would have been, the Cardinals' loss eliminated them from playoff contention. Arians doesn't plan on changing his team's approach.

"We work tomorrow," he said. "We're not playing for the playoffs, we're playing for each other. And to win next week at home."

