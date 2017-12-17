No. 7 Tennessee beats Long Beach State 90-61 to reach 11-0

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Tennessee made quick work of Long Beach State

Anastasia Hayes and Meme Jackson each scored 15 points and No. 7 Tennessee beat Long Beach State 90-61 to extend its season-opening winning streak to 11.

Evina Westbrook and Mercedes Russell added 14 points apiece to lead Tennessee to its fourth road victory of the season. Jaime Nared had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Vols are 11-0 for the first since winning the first 18 in 2005-06.

"We're focused and we played hard," said Russell, who shot 5 of 9 and had 10 rebounds and three steals. "We were locked in and everybody on the court was involved. A road win is always difficult because you're in a different environment but we showed a level of maturity."

Jackson drilled five 3-pointers, had seven rebounds and four assists.

"Our preparation for every game has been excellent this season," Jackson said. "Our coach said this was a shooters gym and I was definitely getting good looks from good locations."

Ma'Qhi Berry led Long Beach State (2-8) with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Naomi Hunt added 13 points, and Cecily Wilson had 10.

Tennessee outrebounded the 49ers 62-30, including 23 offensive boards.

"We've worked on it and we have athletes who can go up and get it," Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said. "Our ability to play defence and rebound is outstanding. This team has very good chemistry and they are unselfish. They don't care who get the points any night, they just ant to win."

Meme Jackson hit her fourth 3-pointer of the opening quarter to give Tennessee a 22-7 lead. The Vols led 27-16 after the first quarter and raced out to an 8-0 run to start the second period, upping the lead to 35-16 on Hayes' basket with 7:17 left in the half.