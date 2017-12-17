Shepard has 39 points, No. 2 Notre Dame beats DePaul 91-82

Senior guard Lindsey Spann missed her fourth straight game with a knee injury, and Te'a Cooper remained out while appealing to the NCAA for a hardship waiver. The Gamecocks lost junior guard Doniyah Cliney to a foot injury in the first half. Donasja Scott had 17 points for Savannah State (2-7).

NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 83, MAINE 43

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Teaira McCowan had 18 points and 11 rebounds in her seventh double-double of the season, and Mississippi State beat Maine.

Victoria Vivians added 12 points for Mississippi State (11-0).

Blanca Millan led the Black Bears (6-5) with 13 points.

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 90, LONG BEACH STATE 61

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Anastasia Hayes and Meme Jackson each scored 15 points and Tennessee beat Long Beach State 9to extend its season-opening winning streak to 11.

Evina Westbrook and Mercedes Russell added 14 points apiece to lead Tennessee to its fourth road victory of the season. The Vols are 11-0 for the first since winning the first 18 in 2005-06.

Ma'Qhi Berry led Long Beach State (2-8) with 19 points and nine assists.

NO. 8 TEXAS 87, NO. 12 FLORIDA STATE 72

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brooke McCarty returned from a hip injury to score a season-high 24 points, leading Texas past Florida State.

McCarty, a senior guard, missed one game. She appeared just fine against Florida State, making 10 of 13 shots and adding six assists. Ariel Atkins had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Texas (9-1). AJ Alix led Florida State (10-1) with 21 points.

NO. 9 OREGON 90, MISSISSIPPI 46

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu tied an NCAA record with her seventh career triple-double, and Oregon beat Mississippi.

Ionescu, a sophomore guard, had 21 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for her third triple-double this season. She broke the Pac-12 career mark of six by Stanford's Nicole Powell, a former Oregon assistant under coach Kelly Graves.

Ruthy Hebard had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (9-2). Barbara Johnson led Ole Miss (9-2) with 11 points.

NO. 11 UCLA 77, SETON HALL 68

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Monique Billings scored 17 points and Kelli Hayes added 15 for UCLA.

The Bruins (8-2) were the highest-ranked team to play at Seton Hall (7-3) since coach Tony Bozzella took over in 2013. Donnaizha Fountain had 23 points for the Pirates.

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 87, CINCINNATI 76

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sierra Calhoun scored 14 of her 20 points in the third quarter, and Kelsey Mitchell had 12 of her 31 in period for Ohio State.

Linnae Harper added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-2),

Shanice Johnson led Cincinnati (7-5) with 17 points.

NO. 16 MISSOURI 75, INDIANA 55

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 19 points and No. 16 Missouri rolled its 10th straight victory, beating Indiana at the West Palm Beach.

The Tigers (10-1) matched the sixth-longest streak in school history.

Amanda Cahill scored a season-best 18 points for Indiana (6-5).

NO. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 82, FIU 52

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Laia Flores scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and South Florida made all 15 of its free throws.

Maria Jespersen had 16 points and 10 rebounds,and Laura Ferreira also had 16 points for the Bulls (9-2). Kiandre'a Pound had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (2-8).

NO. 25 IOWA 71, NORTHERN IOWA 47

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 26 points and 10 rebounds for her nation-leading 11th double-double this season to help Iowa beat Northern Iowa.

Gustafson was 11 of 15 from the field in posting the 38th double-double of her career. Alexis Sevillian added 11 points for the Hawkeyes (11-1).

Kennedy Kirkpatrick and Megan Maahs scored 12 points each for Northern Iowa (3-7).

By The Associated Press