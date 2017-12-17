Olympiakos back on top at halfway stage of Greek season

ATHENS, Greece — Marko Marin's 63rd-minute goal gave defending champion Olympiakos a 1-0 win Sunday over Giannena as it returned to the top of the Greek league.

Marin scored with a powerful drive from just outside the area into the left corner.

Almost 10 minutes later, Karim Ansarifard's equally strong drive hit the crossbar. Replays showed the ball clearly crossing the goal-line before bouncing back out, but the referee waved play on.

At the season's halfway point, Olympiakos is a point ahead of AEK and PAOK. Atromitos is a further point behind.