Jets doomed by inability to cash in on turnovers vs. Saints

"I feel like I'm a little bit taller than their No. 9," Petty said. "It's just one of those things. The defensive linemen are good at reading that kind of stuff. It's just little things like moving your head right or left or arm angle, that kind of stuff. It comes with being in there."

Even his best possession __ a 12-play, 75-yard drive in the first half that ended in a 2-yard touchdown run by Bilal Powell __ was aided by back-to-back penalties on the Saints.

"He was high on some balls and low on some others," Bowles said of Petty, but added that he'll start again next week.

"The plays we needed to make to win the game, he didn't make them, but he'll get better."

New York was unable to overcome a slow start defensively. The Saints scored 17 points on their first three possessions, going ahead 17-7. After holding New Orleans without a point on its next seven series, the Jets still trailed 17-13.

New Orleans regained a double-digit lead on Mike Thomas' 4-yard touchdown catch with 7:39 left in the game and sealed the victory on Mark Ingram's 50-yard touchdown run with 1:33 to go.

Before that play, the Jets had held the Saints to 81 yards rushing on 27 attempts despite missing benched defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson.

"It's very frustrating when you get off the field after a turnover and it feels like things should be different when you are in that position," cornerback Morris Claiborne said. "But coming out of the gate, we gave up two touchdowns on the first three drives. It's hard to beat those type of teams when you do that."

By Guerry Smith, The Associated Press