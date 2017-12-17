LeBron wears 1 black shoe, 1 white shoe saying 'equality'

WASHINGTON — LeBron James made a statement with his shoes.
James wore one black sneaker and one white sneaker for the first half of his Cleveland Cavaliers' game at the Washington Wizards on Sunday night — and each had the word "equality" written in gold capital letters on the back.
The four-time NBA MVP wore a pair of black shoes with "equality" written on them for Cleveland's opening game of the season.
James changed shoes for the second half.
___
___
