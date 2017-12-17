After win over Bears, Lions still face uphill climb

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions could enjoy the rest of their weekend, knowing their playoff hopes were still very much intact after a victory over Chicago on Saturday.

On Sunday, however, the scores from around the league gave the Lions little reason for excitement.

Victories by Carolina and New Orleans (10-4) left the Lions two games behind those teams with two to play. Detroit (8-6) is also a half-game behind Atlanta. The Lions lost earlier this season to the Panthers, Saints and Falcons, and Detroit has to beat out at least one of those NFC South teams if it's going to make the playoffs as a wild card.

Atlanta (8-5) plays Monday night, so for Lions fans, the scoreboard watching continues.

"You can't look back," receiver Golden Tate said after the win over Chicago. "We just got to go out and get the next one, control what we can control."

Detroit's schedule down the stretch has been manageable, and the Lions took advantage Saturday in their 20-10 victory over Chicago. Detroit is at Cincinnati (5-9) next weekend before hosting Green Bay to end the regular season.

The Lions did pull even with Seattle (8-6) on Sunday when the Seahawks were routed 42-7 by the Rams, but even after that game, Detroit had only a 21 per cent chance to make the post-season, according to fivethirtyeight.com. If the Lions win their final two games, their chance of making it would be around 50 per cent.

As much as the Lions try to keep their focus on their remaining games, it's hard not to ponder what might have been.

"We did it to ourselves though," tight end Eric Ebron said. "We've got to fend for ourselves. That's kind of how it works. That's kind of how you play the game and you just roll with the punches. So, right now we're just rolling with the punches and know what we've got to do."

Detroit's loss to Atlanta in September stings in particular. The Lions had a last-second touchdown overturned after a review and lost that game 30-26 .