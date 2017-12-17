Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Blues 4-0

Defenceman Alex Pietrangelo was back in action after the Blues captain missed four games with a lower-body injury. He logged just over 21 minutes of ice time.

Winnipeg's total of 94 shots in the two weekend games was a concerning stat, he said.

"We've got to control the pace of the game a bit more," Pietrangelo said. "I don't think we really had much control. I don't think we played in the offensive zone enough tonight to kind of tire them out."

The game was scoreless after the first period and Winnipeg led 2-0 after two.

Winnipeg forward Brandon Tanev sacrificed his body for Lowry's goal at 4:32 of the second period.

Tanev skated behind the St. Louis net with the puck and was crushed by two Blues players. The puck popped loose, Copp picked it up and sent a pass to Lowry in the crease.

Laine used a wrist shot on Allen's blocker side to record his 10th power-play goal of the season at 15:13 while Pietrangelo sat in the penalty box for cross-checking. Laine became the first NHLer to score 10 power-play goals this season.

Scheifele picked up his 15th goal of the season when he re-directed Morrissey's shot from near the top of the circle at 11:54 of the third.

Morrissey then made it 4-0 less than two minutes later with his wrist shot from the high slot.

Winnipeg went 1 for 4 on the power play while St. Louis was 0 for 4.

Jets coach Paul Maurice was glad the tables turned.

"They're a little frustrated things didn't go their way (Saturday). They handled it the right way," Maurice said. "It's always a very fine line. You need to stay in the game, the style of game you play best and they did that."

The Jets head out on a three-game road trip, starting Tuesday in Nashville. The Blues play the second game of a four-game road trip in Calgary Wednesday.

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press