Jaguars rout Texans 45-7, clinch 1st playoff berth since '07

Bortles finished with a season-high 326 yards and the best QB rating (143.8) of his career. He did it without receivers Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee.

With Robinson (knee) on injured reserve, Hurns (ankle) inactive for the fifth consecutive week and Lee (ankle) in the locker room, Mickens and rookie Keelan Cole stepped up. Mickens caught four passes for 61 yards and two scores. Cole had seven receptions for a career-high 186 yards and a TD.

"It's kind of cool that we solidified our (playoff) spot," Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. "Now we can get over the giddiness of it. ... It's cool to be where we are, but we're not done yet."

Jacksonville was an NFL-worst 22-74 over the previous six years and was widely considered more of a laughingstock than a post-season contender.

"It's a story of perseverance," owner Shad Khan said.

Here are some other stories we saw about the Texans and Jaguars:

MILD CELEBRATION: The Jaguars barely acknowledged their milestone. Players walked to midfield after the game, shook hands with the Texans and headed to the locker room. No celebrations. No dancing. No parade lap. "We have bigger goals in mind," Jackson said. "And (Houston) has earned the respect for us to not go out there and act like clowns."

BETTER BORTLES: Bortles has been better than expected, especially lately, with seven touchdown passes, no turnovers and just one sack the last three games. "Blake's killing it," Jackson said. "I'm just glad he's been able to turn it around. I'm glad he's doing what we knew he could do, and I'm glad he's proving to himself that he can do it. He chose one hell of a year to pick it up."

KEY INJURY: The Jaguars, who played without leading rusher Leonard Fournette (quadriceps), lost leading receiver Lee in the first quarter. Lee is expected to get tests Monday to determine the extent of his ankle injury.

DOMINANT D: Jacksonville's defence, which has been the glue all season, held Houston to 186 yards. The Jaguars led 31-0 at the break, their largest halftime lead in team history. "It was very satisfying," defensive tackle Calais Campbell said.

EMBARRASSING LOSS: The Texans looked lost in every aspect. They did little on offence outside DeAndre Hopkins' 25-yard TD catch against Jalen Ramsey in the third period, and did even less to slow down Jacksonville. T.J. Yates, making his first start since 2015, was mostly ineffective in place of Tom Savage (concussion). Yates completed 12 of 31 passes for 128 yards, with the TD and an interception.

"We played the exact opposite of complementary football," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "We played terrible. We didn't coach very well. That's just not good enough."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Mark Long, The Associated Press