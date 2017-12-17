USC beats Santa Barbara 98-87, snaps Gauchos' 7-game streak

The Gauchos put together a 21-6 spurt, including eight by Vincent, to close to 79-69. But they never got closer.

Metu took over from there, scoring eight of USC's next 10 points and extending the Trojans' lead to 89-73. He had four dunks in the second half, two of them coming back-to-back during his offensive spurt. The junior forward had 20 points in the second half.

McLaughlin's 3-pointer pushed USC's lead to 98-78.

"Those are two NBA players we played," UCSB coach Joe Pasternack said of Metu and McLaughlin.

Metu went out with a laceration near his right eye that required three stitches with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

The Gauchos cut their deficit to 38-30 before the Trojans closed the half on a 14-3 run to lead 52-33 at the break. Stewart and Mathews scored five points each and Rakocevic added four.

"The last four minutes of the first half is what did us in," Pasternack said.

BENNIE'S BAD FOOT

USC starting forward Bennie Boatwright, who averages 15.4 points, missed his first game of the season because of pain in his right foot from a plantar wart.

MITCH'S KID

Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak was on hand to watch his son, Maxwell, a junior forward for the Gauchos. The younger Kupchak had one rebound, one block, one steal and two fouls in 3 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

UC Santa Barbara: The Gauchos' longest winning streak since 2015-16 ended in their first game after a weeklong break. Still, they are in the midst of a major turnaround under Pasternack. Last season, the Gauchos were 1-9 through their first 10 games and finished with a 6-22 mark, which helped cost coach Bob Williams his job after 19 years. At 8-3, Pasternack is off to the best start of any first-year coach in school history.

USC: The Trojans have won two straight after losing three in a row. They beat a hot team in the Gauchos and did so in convincing fashion while in the midst of playing eight games in 18 days. They began the season with seven games in 34 days and went 4-3 in that stretch.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara: Hosts San Diego Christian on Tuesday.

USC: Hosts Princeton on Tuesday in the first of two potential matchups this season. The Tigers and USC both play in the same tournament in Hawaii at Christmas.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press