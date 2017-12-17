WHL Roundup: Thunderbirds crush Chiefs 10-3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nolan Volcan had a goal and four assists while Blake Bargar, Zack Andrusiak and Nikita Malukhin each scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds crushed the Spokane Chiefs 10-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Matthew Wedman added a goal and three helpers for the Thunderbirds (15-14-4). Austin Strand and Reece Harsch also chipped in.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan struck twice and Riley Woods also scored for Spokane (18-13-3).

Matt Berlin made 31 saves for the win in net. Donovan Buskey got the start for the Chiefs and turned away 14-of-19 shots in 34:50 before giving way to Campbell Arnold, who allowed five goals on 10 shots.