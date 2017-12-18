It's time for a whole bunch of things to happen in NFL

— The Seahawks are out of control.

Pete Carroll is one of the NFL's best coaches; nobody gets his guys to play harder. However, what Carroll has been getting for more than a month will cost Seattle a playoff berth, ending five straight appearances. The Seahawks commit far too many penalties, lose their minds over some flags, and are as undisciplined as any team. It's a shame, because Russell Wilson has enhanced his game so much, but has little to show for it.

"No, there is nothing to be happy about. That was a really dismal performance by us," Carroll said after getting hammered by the Rams, 42-7.

— The NFC is the place to go in the post-season.

Sure, Patriots-Steelers was entertaining Sunday. Whether it will be so in a month if the teams meet again, who knows?

It's time to recognize the wide-open NFC is a can't-miss prospect, from the wild-card round throughout.

The Eagles, despite major injuries, have showed spunk to go with impressive depth. The defence needs to get stingy again, but that offence, even with Nick Foles replacing Carson Wentz, is a challenge for everyone.

Minnesota has a defence to play with anyone, and like Philly, terrific coaching. The Rams have an offence to play with anyone and, like Philly and Minnesota, terrific coaching.

New Orleans hasn't looked as strong recently, but it has Drew Brees, the most proven NFC QB likely to make these playoffs. For once, the Saints have a running game and an impressive D.

The other NFC South members probably going to the post-season, the Panthers and Falcons, are capable of beating anyone anywhere. Or losing to anyone.

For 2017, you can take the AFC. We'll revel in the NFC.

— Change must come in Ohio.

The Bengals sure seem to have quit on Marvin Lewis, the second-longest tenured coach with the same team in the league. It's time for Cincinnati to move on from the coach who is 0-7 in the playoffs and whose team has regressed in all facets.

It's even worse across the state in Cleveland. In a league where teams commonly leap from the bottom toward the top — the Eagles, Rams, Jaguars and Saints this year —the Browns remain bottom feeders. Unless they pull a repeat of 2016 by winning their 15th game after 14 straight defeats, they'll almost certainly match Detroit's 0-16 ignominy of 2008.

Who should go? Downtrodden Cleveland fans will sum it up succinctly: "Everyone."

— Green Bay should shut down Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback is one of the best ever, headed for Canton. Watching him at Carolina on Sunday was almost as painful as the shots he was taking and the looks on his face after them. Yes, Rodgers is a courageous performer and leader, but with the Pack headed home on New Year's Day (barring some major collapses throughout the NFC), let him fully heal for 2018.

— Jimmy Garoppolo is the real deal.

Hey, Niners, sign the guy this week to a long-term deal. He'll be worth it.

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press