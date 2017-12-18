Kane, Elliott, Bailey named NHL three stars

Sports 12:06 PM

NEW YORK — Chicago Blackhawks right-wing Patrick Kane, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott and New York Islanders right-wing Josh Bailey have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kane had four goals, including two game-winners, and an assist to help the Blackhawks go 3-0-0 and extend their overall winning streak to five games.

Elliott went 3-0-0 with a 1.31 goals-against average and .943 save percentage to guide the Flyers to their sixth straight win on the heels of a 10-game skid.

Bailey posted four goals and four assists, including his first career hat trick, in four games.

By The Canadian Press

Kane, Elliott, Bailey named NHL three stars

Sports Dec 18, 2017

NEW YORK — Chicago Blackhawks right-wing Patrick Kane, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott and New York Islanders right-wing Josh Bailey have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kane had four goals, including two game-winners, and an assist to help the Blackhawks go 3-0-0 and extend their overall winning streak to five games.

Elliott went 3-0-0 with a 1.31 goals-against average and .943 save percentage to guide the Flyers to their sixth straight win on the heels of a 10-game skid.

Bailey posted four goals and four assists, including his first career hat trick, in four games.

By The Canadian Press

Kane, Elliott, Bailey named NHL three stars

Sports 12:06 PM

NEW YORK — Chicago Blackhawks right-wing Patrick Kane, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott and New York Islanders right-wing Josh Bailey have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kane had four goals, including two game-winners, and an assist to help the Blackhawks go 3-0-0 and extend their overall winning streak to five games.

Elliott went 3-0-0 with a 1.31 goals-against average and .943 save percentage to guide the Flyers to their sixth straight win on the heels of a 10-game skid.

Bailey posted four goals and four assists, including his first career hat trick, in four games.

By The Canadian Press