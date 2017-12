Broncos aren't sure who will be their quarterback this week

Joseph said he'd like to see Lynch at practice Wednesday before naming his starting QB.

"We want to see Paxton play some, so that's the truth. We have to see where he is as a player moving into the off-season," Joseph said. "That's important for our football team moving forward. We have to discuss it. Again, we want to make sure he is totally healthy so he can play and play well if he does play."

The Broncos' 2016 first-round pick, Lynch began the season rehabbing from a sprained left shoulder he sustained in the preseason after being defeated by Siemian for the starting job. Siemian lost that gig to Osweiler two months in, and Osweiler was benched after losing three starts.

Lynch was awful in his only start last month, passing for just 41 yards and throwing an interception into triple coverage from the 1, the only one of his eight drives that didn't end in a punt.

Asked what he needed to see from Lynch, Joseph said: "I will say this, players get better with playing in games. I've seen the guy play in practice and he's had a start against the Raiders with three quarters. With game experience, some guys get better and you want to see him in games."

As he has all season, Joseph praised Siemian's toughness but he demurred when asked about Siemian's future in Denver.

"That's a question that we all have to answer after the season, a number of us," Joseph said. "I'm not sure. He's a good, young quarterback and smart and tough."

Notes: OLB Shane Ray indicated his season might be over after he had the screws removed from his surgically repaired left wrist Friday. Ray said he's been unable to lift weights since getting hurt in training camp and he's down 17 pounds to 225. He'll be in a hard cast for the next two weeks. ... The Broncos re-signed WR River Cracraft to their practice squad. They signed him two months ago but he tore his left hamstring 48 hours later and returned to his home in California to rehab.

