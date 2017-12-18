South Alabama hires Kenny Edenfield as offensive co-ordinator

MOBILE, Ala. — South Alabama has hired Kenny Edenfield from rival Troy as offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Jaguars coach Steve Campbell announced the hiring on Monday. Edenfield had spent the past 10 years at Troy, serving as offensive co-ordinator since 2010. Campbell and Edenfield were teammates on Troy's 1987 team that won the Division II national title.

Edenfield helped Troy to bowl wins in each to the past two years and the Trojans won at least a share of four Sun Belt Conference titles during his tenure.

Troy offences finished among the top 20 nationally four times. Edenfield was Division II North Alabama's offensive co-ordinator from 2002-07, with previous stops as an assistant at Tulsa and Nicholls State.