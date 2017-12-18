Waterdown equestrienne named 2017 OHJA Medium Pony Hunter Champion

Lauren Sauriol and her pony Dream Maker are champions in the equestrian world.
The 11-year-old Waterdown resident competed in the Medium Pony Hunter division in Ontario Hunter Jumper Association (OHJA) and took home the top prize after a busy year.
“I enjoy it,” said Sauriol, who has been riding for six years.
This year was her most successful yet, with titles that include the 2017 OHJA Medium Pony Hunter Champion, 2017 OHJA Medium Pony Equitation Champion and 2017 Pony Rider of the Year by Equine Canada and Angelstone international show jumping tournaments.
“It’s been quite a remarkable few years,” said mom Michelle Sauriol.
Lauren explained that when she first started riding as a five-year-old, her mom wanted her to learn Western but was not able to find a barn that trained in the discipline. They ended up finding a private barn for her to start in and she spent a year there.
“Then we moved and I had to move to a different place called LTS (Laughton Training and Sales Inc.) and then I was there for … two years and then I showed there one year and I was in third place when my pony got lame,” she said, noting they still made 10th in standings.
The family bought a pony and moved to another stable where Lauren made eighth place in the Lollipop shows for beginners, Challenge (the next step up) and Trillium Circuit (advanced riders) before selling her pony and settling at Iron Horse Equestrian Complex where she leased another. Lauren now she competes on the A circuit in the U14 division.
“I got third overall and went to the Royal (Agricultural Winter Fair) that year,” she said, noting she changed her mount for this year and entered the Royal with a first-place standing going into the competition in her category.
“She showed two years in the Trillium Circuit and always did quite well, other than the first year her pony went lame," said Michelle. "After that … we moved to Iron Horse and that’s really the training centre that changed it all for her.
“This year we leased a medium (sized) pony named Dream Maker, Stella — her barn name — and they just won everything."
Teams in hunter class are marked on cadence and style and riders are marked on their form. The courses are generally slower than in jumper class and the obstacles are shorter. They must look beautiful in their movements and when they go over the jumps, it must be graceful.
While the horses do not move between disciplines, riders generally start off in hunting before moving to jumping as they get older.
Lauren, who looks up to her trainers Whitney Gibson and Susy Niles and whose favourite rider is Ian Millar, said to compete at Spruce Meadows would be an exciting goal to achieve.
“And then there’s Olympics after that,” she said.
This year, Lauren competed on the Trillium Circuit in the equitation division, where she was judged on her abilities as a rider. Out of approximately 22 competitions this season, she came in the top two places in over half of them although not every show went the way she planned.
The Royal is an indoor arena with plenty of stimuli that can distract horses and is known to be a difficult competition.
“The pony when in and she was petrified, absolutely petrified of the lights and the Jumbotron and the music and the stands,” said Michelle.
“It was disappointing, but nonetheless very exciting for her.”
Out of 18 teams at the Royal, Lauren came eighth.
Now that her competitive season is over, it’s on to the training for 2018. She will move up to a large pony named Simba that she has helped train over the past year and take him into the show ring. She looks forward to developing as a rider and a competitor.
“We’ll see how it goes. He’s not push-button, he’s green, so I don’t expect to go out there and win everything. I just want to make it to the Royal, I guess.”
