Waterdown equestrienne named 2017 OHJA Medium Pony Hunter Champion

“This year we leased a medium (sized) pony named Dream Maker, Stella — her barn name — and they just won everything."

Teams in hunter class are marked on cadence and style and riders are marked on their form. The courses are generally slower than in jumper class and the obstacles are shorter. They must look beautiful in their movements and when they go over the jumps, it must be graceful.

While the horses do not move between disciplines, riders generally start off in hunting before moving to jumping as they get older.

Lauren, who looks up to her trainers Whitney Gibson and Susy Niles and whose favourite rider is Ian Millar, said to compete at Spruce Meadows would be an exciting goal to achieve.

“And then there’s Olympics after that,” she said.

This year, Lauren competed on the Trillium Circuit in the equitation division, where she was judged on her abilities as a rider. Out of approximately 22 competitions this season, she came in the top two places in over half of them although not every show went the way she planned.

The Royal is an indoor arena with plenty of stimuli that can distract horses and is known to be a difficult competition.

“The pony when in and she was petrified, absolutely petrified of the lights and the Jumbotron and the music and the stands,” said Michelle.

“It was disappointing, but nonetheless very exciting for her.”

Out of 18 teams at the Royal, Lauren came eighth.

Now that her competitive season is over, it’s on to the training for 2018. She will move up to a large pony named Simba that she has helped train over the past year and take him into the show ring. She looks forward to developing as a rider and a competitor.

“We’ll see how it goes. He’s not push-button, he’s green, so I don’t expect to go out there and win everything. I just want to make it to the Royal, I guess.”