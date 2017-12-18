Eagles need to shore up defence before playoffs

"So it may appear that guys are fatigued at times, and I think it's just a compounding interest of everything that's sort of taken place in the last month of our season."

Poor tackling plagued Philadelphia's defence in a 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams and against the Giants. Still, Pederson isn't concerned.

"Obviously being a football sport and a contact sport, tackling is everything," he said. "You have to be able to get guys on the ground. We have to continue to address it during the week. This time of the year it falls a little bit more back on the player getting their proper rest, getting the nutrition, hydration, things we talk about during the week and making sure that they are as fresh as they can be."

Eli Manning led the Giants on three straight touchdown drives to start the game, but the defence settled down afterward and came up with a big stand after New York drove to the Philadelphia 6. Like their coach, the players aren't too concerned about it.

"We played a Hall of Fame quarterback, and we knew he was going to be ready to play," defensive end Chris Long said. "We didn't play our best ball, but we knew he was going to be ready to play and our offence did a heck of a job to help bail us out."

The Eagles could have the No. 1 spot locked up before they play against the Raiders if the Vikings lose at Green Bay on Saturday night.

Pederson isn't sure whether he'll rest his starters if that happens. It's more likely they play Week 16 and rest the final game.

Balancing whether to give Foles more reps because he hasn't played much versus protecting him is tricky. Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld has never taken a snap in the NFL.

"You just make the best decisions for your football team and if that means resting a guy, you rest a guy, or two or three," Pederson said.

"But you also have to maintain the edge with these players, and you've got to maintain that confidence and that dominating swagger and you've got to keep that alive."

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press