Auriemma and Hatchell on cusp of 1,000 wins

She's had a stellar career at North Carolina, although the past two years the Tar Heels have struggled to losing records — their first since 1996. Hatchell has North Carolina off to a strong 9-2 start this season.

"You've got to realize you're not going to win a championship every year, you're going to have ups and downs," she said.

"But you persevere and you learn from it and you move on. And that's definitely what we've done the last few years. That's why I'm so excited because I can see a lot of great things out there in the future.

"And I'm not finished. I want to be a big part of this and we get this program back to what we're used to being. We're used to being top 10 in the country, year in and year out."

Hatchell wants to get North Carolina back to where Auriemma and UConn are. Since Hatchell's lone NCAA title, the Huskies have won 11 national championships and set an NCAA record first with a 90-game winning streak then topping it with a 111-game one.

The two teams haven't played since 2012 and the Tar Heels were one of the last teams for Auriemma to get a winning record against.

Only LaSalle (0-3) and U.S. International (0-1) have winning records against Auriemma since he first started coaching in 1985.

He hasn't lost too many games in his career, boasting a NCAA best .881 winning percentage (999-135). Auriemma is 499-36 since winning his 500th game in 2003. Even more impressive is that he's 99-1 since earning his 900th victory two years ago. Hatchell won her 500th game in 1998 and gone 499-174 since.

Like Hatchell, Auriemma credits the players that have come through his program for the success. There's a lot of pressure on anyone who comes to Storrs, Connecticut.

"You walk in and look at those banners, you can't hide from it," Auriemma said. "You either live up to those standards or you're not any good. So they can't hide from it. So when I walk in there some days and catch sight of it, I'm struck by, one program isn't entitled to that many great players. That's just so rare."

Sue Bird, who starred at UConn, thinks the culture around the program has made Auriemma and longtime assistant Chris Dailey so successful.

"There is a connection that all former players have with him and CD and it wasn't about wins and losses," Bird said. "Coach Auriemma has done it the right way and the added bonus is 1,000 wins."

___

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard, Pat Eaton-Robb and Joedy McCreary contributed to this story.

___

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press