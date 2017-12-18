1st bowl game since 2008 for Florida Atlantic

Boca Raton Bowl: Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), Dec. 19, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Line: Florida Atlantic by 22.

Series Record: first meeting.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

In coach Lane Kiffin's first year at Florida Atlantic, the Owls reached a bowl for the first time since a 2008 Motor City Bowl victory, and a win would represent another step forward for the program. The Owls, who went 3-9 each of the past three years, have won nine consecutive games and captured the Conference USA title this season. The reward is a post-season game in their home stadium.

KEY MATCHUP

LB Ulysees Gilbert will likely need to tackle Devin Singletary a lot to keep underdog Akron in the game. Gilbert is a first-team all-Mid-American Conference selection who has recorded more than 120 tackles each of the last two seasons. Singletary has rushed for 1,796 yards and an FBS-high 29 touchdowns for Florida Atlantic while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida Atlantic: Helping to create holes for Singletary are LT Reggie Bain, LG Roman Fernandez and C Antonyo Woods. Each is a Conference USA first-team choice.

Akron: DB Alvin Davis is only 5-9 and 170 pounds, but he was a second-team MAC selection and will likely have a big cheering section because he grew up in Fort Lauderdale. He has 159 tackles in two seasons and will be a key part of the Zips' run defence.