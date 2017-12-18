Patience finally paying off for Winnipeg Jets

Some of Cheveldayoff's picks — including star forwards Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine — hit the ground running, but others like defenceman Josh Morrissey and goalie Connor Hellebuyck have taken longer to find their footing.

"From my very first training camp you understood why a player got drafted," said Jets head coach Paul Maurice, who was hired in January 2014. "You don't always know. There's exceptions when an Ehlers comes in or a (Laine), but you understand why the player was drafted.

"The draft and development ... it's been at the forefront for us."

The veteran players have seen it, too.

"Guys that have been here the whole time, it was tough to be patient," said captain Blake Wheeler. "We knew what was coming down the pipeline, it was just a matter of when."

For the 22-year-old Morrissey, it's been exciting to be among the youthful crop that has Winnipeg on the move.

"The team has done an awesome job of bringing in some really great young players and really good young people that are willing and ready to learn," he said. "It's cool to of be a part of that group."

While ownership had patience with Cheveldayoff, he has in turn given Maurice more rope that most coaches get after missing the playoffs two years in a row. Winnipeg made the post-season in 2015, but it was over quickly in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks.

"The thought process of what we have been doing essentially was laid when he came in," said Cheveldayoff, who along with Maurice was rewarded with a contract extension in September. "We had talked about some different aspects of things that we felt, as an organization, we were going to need to try to do to win.

"Paul is a very good communicator. He's someone that has tremendous respect for the players, but also has tremendous respect from the players."

It hasn't been hard for Maurice to see the big picture despite some frustrating moments.

"It would be difficult if you didn't believe it, if you stood behind the bench and said, 'Yeah these kids are good kids, but they're five years away," he said. "We were a very young team the last two years, and you could see the kinds of things they couldn't do yet, but you knew they would fairly soon.

"Our young guys are still working on becoming really good everyday. There's lots of nights they're really good. Getting them to that consistent level is the challenge now."

Cheveldayoff is quick to keep things in perspective just past the midway point of the schedule, but seeing his blueprint turning into tangible results has justified his plan for the Jets.

"It's been a good start," said Cheveldayoff. "You've got lots of runway ahead of you to try to continue to keep it going."

---

With files from Judy Owen in Winnipeg

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press