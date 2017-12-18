Ravens' path to playoffs involves getting 2 wins at home

"If you look ahead, you set yourself up for a trap," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "All we can focus on is feeling good about this game and looking forward to the next game."

Against Cleveland, Flacco threw for a season-high 288 yards and Mike Wallace had six catches for 89 yards to back up a defence that forced four turnovers. In a must-win situation, the Ravens did exactly that.

"I live for this type of stuff. Nothing is ever going to make me nervous," Wallace said. "Every game is a playoff game from here on out. We want to be in the real playoffs, and right now every week is the playoffs."

It's an ideal situation for a team that's battled through injuries and bounced back from a 4-5 start.

"I do appreciate the character of our team, the resilience of our team," Harbaugh said. "We dealt with (injuries) quite a bit probably early and in the middle of the season, and our guys handled it and they kept fighting through it.

"The reports of our demise, I guess, were greatly exaggerated. But we have a long way to go, and it runs through M&T Bank Stadium."

The Ravens could be without receiver Jeremy Maclin (knee) and defensive tackle Carl Davis (leg) on Saturday. Both were injured against the Browns.

"Both of those guys will do everything they can to get back this week, with varying degrees of likelihood," Harbaugh said. "It kind of depends on how they come along in the next couple of days. More likely that it wouldn't be this week, and it could be the week after."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press