Bridges has 33, No. 2 Michigan St swats away Houston Baptist

The Spartans set a school record with 16 blocked shots. Freshman Jaren Jackson had six blocks before fouling out in 18 minutes, and Nick Ward had four blocks to go with his 20 points and six rebounds. Joshua Langford added 14 points.

Houston Baptist (4-8) stayed relatively close until Michigan State's 18-6 run late in the first half. Reserve Jalon Gates scored 17 points while Ian DuBose and Braxton Bonds each had 10 for the Huskies, who were held to 28 per cent shooting.

"Shots weren't going in for us, but Michigan State had a lot to do with that," Cottrell said. "They're so tenacious defensively. You're not going to be able to finish much at the rim."

Houston Baptist: The Huskies played physically throughout, even late when they were losing by 50-plus points and playing without their leading scorer, senior centre Josh Ibarra.

"Our guys never backed down," Cottrell said. "They didn't stop competing."

Izzo agreed.

"As far as heart, courage and toughness, they played with it," he said. "And we didn't and that's what I told their coach."

Michigan State: Izzo isn't happy. He said it was embarrassing and a shame to let an undersized team get 24 offensive rebounds. And, Izzo said he called the earliest timeout of his career — just 1:34 into the game — after the team had three turnovers following pre-game instructions that stressed taking care of the ball.

"I think we lead the world in unforced turnovers," Izzo said. "Those things are not something we can take lightly anymore."

The Spartans finished with 14 turnovers, approaching their average that was spiked by a season-high 24 in a rout over North Carolina.

"If we want to be a great team, we can't do that," Bridges said. "If we fix our turnovers and our rebounding, we can take a step and be a great team."

Michigan State's Cassius Winston had a career-high 12 assists for a team that made 64 per cent of its shots overall, 58 per cent of 3-pointers and 76 per cent of its free throws.

Houston Baptist: Plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Michigan State: Hosts Long Beach State on Thursday night.

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press