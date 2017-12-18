Idaho hits 17 3s in 82-52 win over W Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Victor Sanders scored 25 points with six 3-pointers, Brayon Blake scored 19 points with a career-high five 3-pointers, and Idaho hit 17 3s to beating Western Michigan 82-52 on Monday night.

It's the most 3s ever made by the Vandals since 2008-09, when Don Verlin became coach. The Vandals now have won five of six.

Sanders scored his 1,435th career point, surpassing Kyle Barone for sixth all-time at Idaho.

Seven of Idaho's eight first shots in the second half were 3-pointers, with Sanders hitting three, and the Vandals led 54-26 with 13:20 to play, but went scoreless for three minutes later in the half.