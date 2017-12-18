Quick, Kings end Flyers' 6-game win streak with 4-1 victory

"He was goodtonight. He made a few big saves," Philadelphia centre Sean Couturier said of Quick, who shut out the Flyers on Oct. 5. "It was tough finding those rebounds."

Elliott, the NHL's No. 2 star of the week after posting a 1.31 goals-against average in three victories, wasn't as sharp in his eighth straight start.

The Kings scored twice on their first seven shots. Martinez got his third directly off Torrey Mitchell's faceoff win over Scott Laughton, and Lewis beat Elliott short side to make it 2-0.

Voracek, who entered with an NHL-high 33 assists, picked up his eighth goal with 1:56 left in the first period after collecting Claude Giroux's deflected shot.

It was the sixth straight game in which the Kings, who have the NHL's top penalty kill, allowed a power-play goal.

But even though the Kings played the final two periods without defenceman Christian Folin (upper body), they killed off Philadelphia's five other power plays to sweep the season series and give Stevens a happy return to Philadelphia.

The first-year Kings coach guided the Flyers to the 2008 Eastern Conference final before being fired the following season.

"I think anytime you play one of your old clubs you have a little bit extra want going into the game," said Martinez, who played 27:43. "John has been unbelievable for us. He's come in here, stepped in and encouraged an environment that's very positive."

NOTES: Kings D Drew Doughty played a game-high 31:36. . Stevens tinkered with his lines, as Marian Gaborik saw time with the first line and Andy Andreoff and Jonny Brodzinski played on the fourth line ahead of Kyle Clifford and Jussi Jokinen. . Stevens called his time in Philadelphia "a great memory for my family." . Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere missed much of the second period with an apparent injury before returning. "He played a good third period," coach Dave Hakstol said.

By Mike Cranston, The Associated Press