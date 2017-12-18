Brown's 18 points leads Baylor past Nicholls State, 85-43

Baylor led just 12-10 late in the first period and was still as close as 23-17 early in the second period when Nicholls' Tia Charles fed Cassidy Barrios for a layup.

But Baylor's Juicy Landrum, who finished with 11 points, hit a 3 to begin the Lady Bears' onslaught, igniting a 10-1 run that became a 35-4 surge.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears got the lopsided non-conference victory most expected.

Nicholls State: The Colonels brought energy and effort before a larger-than-usual crowd at on-campus Stopher Gymnasium. But they struggled to score against a Baylor squad that had a height advantage at every position, not to mention the disparity in talent and depth.

Favour FOR A FRIEND

Plaisance had to cancel a previously scheduled opponent to accommodate Mulkey's request to play this week. Plaisance said she was happy to do it for a woman who was not only a teammate in their youth but a college competitor when Mulkey was at Louisiana Tech and Plaisance at Southeastern Louisiana.

"It was a great night for Louisiana basketball. I was excited for the Louisiana Baylor girls to come here and play, especially right around Christmas," Plaisance said. "Kim works very hard and is a class act with her team. It's always about the big picture."

Ursin said she had "no idea this many people were going to show up. ... It means so much to me and it's even better when you can do things you know how to do."

Mulkey's son, former LSU baseball star and current St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Kramer Robertson, attended the game.

OVER THE MOON

Ursin said the game could be an important building block for her career with the Big 12 schedule looming.

"Coach Mulkey, she tells us, shoot the ball, do what you need to do, figure it out," Ursin said. "That's what she allowed me to do tonight."

Brown said Ursin "played well, got transition buckets. She was in her groove. ... It was a great confidence boost for Moon for the future."

UP NEXT

Baylor is off through Christmas before opening Big 12 play at Kansas State.

Nicholls State faces a second straight test against the Big 12, visiting Iowa State on Thursday night.

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press