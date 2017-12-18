Rozier's dunk caps Celtics' rally to 112-111 win over Pacers

Boston began the game with a dominant first quarter, making its first 10 shot attempts, jumping out to a 12-0 lead. The Celtics led by as many as 18 points in the first quarter and went into halftime leading 62-47.

The Pacers cut the deficit to single digits in the third quarter and rallied late in the fourth.

Darren Collison finished with 15 points and Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

"It's a tough loss. It's a tough, tough loss," Oladipo said. "We've got to have a better start. It was just a crazy game. We dug ourselves the deepest hole you can imagine and again, fought our way back like clockwork, but we come up short again. We gave ourselves a chance and we competed with the best team in the Eastern Conference. We just have to continue to get better."

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston has won five straight against Indiana. ... The Celtics have won four straight on the road against Indiana. ... Boston's 38 first-quarter points were the most points Indiana has allowed in that period this season.

Pacers: The Celtics' 18-point lead in the first quarter was Indiana's largest first-quarter deficit this season. ... Oladipo has scored 20 or more points in 22 of Indiana's 30 games

HOT SHOTS

The Celtics topped their season-best for 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 61 per cent on 16 of 26 from beyond the arc. The Celtics finished the game shooting 55 per cent from the floor on 44 of 79. The Celtics were only three field goals made away from tying their season high for most baskets made in a game.

COUNT ON KYRIE

Irving scored eight points during the final 1:37. Irving hit a step-back jump shot to give Boston a two-point lead with 1:37, a 3-pointer to pull within two points with 27 seconds remaining, and a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to pull within one.

By Corey Elliot, The Associated Press