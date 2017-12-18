Bridges has 33, No. 2 Michigan St swats away Houston Baptist

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 12 Gonzaga beat IUPUI.

Johnathan Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga (10-2), last year's runner-up in the NCAA Tournament.

T.J. Henderson scored 18 points for UIPUI (2-8), which has lost six straight games. The Jaguars have lost all 17 games against ranked opponents in their history.

Gonzaga dominated inside, making 68 per cent of its shots and out-rebounding the Jaguars 38-24. IUPUI shot 39 per cent.

NO. 15 TCU, 91, TEXAS SOUTHERN 72

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vladimir Brodziansky had 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading undefeated No. 15 TCU over winless Texas Southern.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Alex Robinson and Kenrich Williams sparked a second-half surge, giving the Horned Frogs (11-0) some breathing room after a surprisingly close first half. The Frogs led by just two at the break, but their lead grew to 25 after halftime. JD Miller led TCU with 20 points.

Trae Jefferson, averaging 22.8 points per game, finished with 29 for Texas Southern (0-12). He had 13 points before the break, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 83, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Allonzo Trier added 15 before leaving with a left knee injury and No. 18 Arizona overwhelmed North Dakota State.

Arizona (9-3) allowed the Bison (5-6) to hang around early before blowing past them with a 29-3 run spanning halftime to win its 46th straight nonconference home game.

With the Wildcats well in control midway through the second half, Trier went down writhing in pain after banging knees with North Dakota State's Paul Miller. The McKale Center was silent as Trier clutched his left leg and limped off directly to the locker room.

Trier returned to the end of the bench late in the second half with an ice bag on his knee, receiving a warm ovation when he arrived.

Miller led the Bison with 12 points.

NO. 24 FLORIDA STATE 69, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Cofer scored 19 points, and No. 24 Florida State bounced back from its first loss of the season with a win.

Terance Mann added 17 points for the Seminoles (10-1), who lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and struggled during the first half against the Buccaneers, trailing by four (18-14) with 8:21 remaining.

Charleston Southern (4-6) trailed 28-26 at halftime. It got within one (30-29) on a 3-pointer by Christian Keeling before the Seminoles went on a 21-4 run to put it away. Florida State made 11 of 12 from the field during the run and got six points each from Cofer and Mann.

NO. 25 CREIGHTON 90, UT-ARLINGTON 81

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half, and No. 25 Creighton beat UT Arlington for its fourth straight win.

Foster made 8 of 10 shots in the first half as Creighton opened a 52-32 lead at the break.

Khyri Thomas added 16 points and Mitch Ballock scored 14 for the Bluejays (9-2), who came in averaging 90.2 points per game, tied for eighth nationally and tops among Big East teams.

Kevin Hervey had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Kaelon Wilson scored 15 points for the Mavericks (8-4).

