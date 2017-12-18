Thibodeaux's 22 spurs New Orleans past Panhandle St., 107-59

NEW ORLEANS — Travin Thibodeaux scored 22 points, grabbed eight boards and made five steals as New Orleans plundered NAIA Oklahoma Panhandle State, 107-59 in the Privateers final nonconference home game on Monday night.

Thibodeaux, who scored a career-high 23 in a loss to Louisiana, knocked down 8 of 12 shots from the field and was 6 of 8 from the line.

New Orleans (3-7), which closes out its nonconference slate Wednesday at UAB, shot 56.3 per cent from the field (40 of 71), including 6 of 15 from behind the 3-point arc.

Ezekiel Charles, who was 4 for 4 from the field and made all three 3-pointers, and Michael Zeno each added 11 points off the New Orleans bench and Scott Plaisance and Dionta Champion each added 10 points.