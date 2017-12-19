Prince, Schroder lead Hawks to 110-104 win over Heat

Miami erased a nine-point deficit midway through the first quarter to take a 40-31 lead early in the third on consecutive baskets by Richardson, but Atlanta used a strong third quarter to go up 90-76 early in the fourth on DeAndre' Bembry's corner 3-pointer.

It was the first of three 14-point leads for the Hawks, but the Heat pulled within four on Tyler Johnson's dunk, Richardson's runner and Waiters' short jumper. Miami cut the lead to one on Richardson's layup with 1:05 remaining, but Bazemore hit a 16-footer and a layup to make it 106-101.

Dragic tried to shoot before the game, but the pain was too much in his strained left elbow. James Johnson didn't make the trip because of bursitis in his right ankle, and Winslow missed his third straight game with a knee injury.

Richardson and Waiters were the only regular starters in the lineup, and Waiters played despite a stomach bug.

Miami went 0 for 11 on 3-point attempts in the second half, but coach Erik Spoelstra was more disappointed with 19 turnovers.

"We need to be better with the fundamentals, reading schemes and defences better," Spoelstra said. "We're working at it quite a bit and we just have to get more ownership, more responsibility with the ball."

TIP-INS

Heat: Dropped to 0-12 this season when trailing to begin the fourth quarter. ... Health issues are nothing new to Miami. Players on last season's team missed a combined 328 games, most in the NBA, because of injuries. ... Dragic leads the Heat with a 16.6 scoring average and started each of Miami's first 29 games. ... Tyler Johnson replaced Dragic and scored 19 points. It was his first start since 2015-16. ... Bam Adebayo started in James Johnson's spot and had 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. ... The Heat plan to bring up rookie guard Matt Williams on a two-way contract from Sioux Falls of the G-League. He will be in uniform Wednesday when Miami visits Boston. ... Derrick Walton Jr., formerly of Sioux Falls, played seven minutes. ... Udonis Haslem played one minute.

Hawks: Ersan Ilyasova had 13 points and Malcolm Delaney added 11. ... Rookie F Tyler Cavanaugh signed a multi-year contract earlier in the day but Budenholzer kept him on the bench all night. Cavanaugh has averaged 5.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19 games since signing a two-way contract on Nov. 5.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Hawks: Host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

___

By George Henry, The Associated Press