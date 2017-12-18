Drumwright, Jacksonville State hold off Howard late, 62-60

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Malcolm Drumwright's jumper with nearly three minutes to play proved to be the game winner as Jacksonville State held off Howard for a 62-60 victory on Monday night.

Drumwright tied the game at 59-59, but RJ Cole stole the ball, drew a foul and hit the first of two free throws to give the Bison the lead, 60-59 with 3:03 left. Drumwright hit again with 2:45 left to make it 61-60 and added a free throw about a minute later to set the final score.

Howard (2-11) had multiple shots in the final minutes but could not get one to drop and now is 0-10 on the road to start the season.

Jason Burnell and Ashton Spears each scored 14 points to lead the Gamecocks, with Drumwright and Marlon Hunter adding 12 and 11 points, respectively.