Killian Tillie leads No. 12 Gonzaga over IUPUI 101-71

Tillie made 8 of 12 field goals and all 10 of his free throws.

"Tills did a good job attacking," Few said. "We were way more aggressive. We were able to establish ourselves a little bit down low and get to the basket."

Josh Perkins added 13 points and six assists for Gonzaga, which topped 100 points for the third time this season.

"I think he does a great job of getting guys the ball," Gardner said of Perkins. "He's real steady: never too high, never too low."

Gonzaga went on an 18-7 run midway through the first half to take a 28-14 lead. Tillie had eight points during the run.

Gonzaga led 47-31 at halftime after holding the Jaguars to 33 per cent shooting.

Tillie made four straight Gonzaga baskets as the Bulldogs built a 59-44 lead in the second.

Silas Melson's basket pushed the Gonzaga lead to 20.

The Jaguars went on a 12-4 run to cut Gonzaga's lead to 74-63 before the Bulldogs pulled away again.

"They are a hard-nosed team," Few said. "They are a lot better than their record indicates."

TURNOVERS

Gonzaga had 17 turnovers to just 10 for IUPUI, but Few was not too concerned about that stat.

BIG BASKET

Gonzaga shot a blistering 73 per cent in the second half, making 19 of 26 shots. The Zags also made 8 of 18 3-pointers and 25 of 29 free throws in the game. The Jaguars made just 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

IUPUI: The initials stand for Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. Its only victories this season are against Anderson and Morehead State. The Jaguars have played Gonzaga once before, losing in 2010.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs needed overtime to beat unheralded North Dakota in their last game, largely because of poor shooting. It was their third overtime game of the season, with a loss to Florida and a victory over Texas. The Zags are averaging 91 points per game, fifth in the nation, while IUPUI averages 68.

UP NEXT

IUPUI hosts IU Kokomo on Friday

Gonzaga plays at San Diego State on Thursday in its final non-conference game of the season.

By Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press