Green Bay cruises to 108-64 win over Rockford behind Small

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Khalil Small sank five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points to help Green Bay to a 108-64 win over Division III Rockford on Monday night.

Green Bay (5-6) went scoreless for nearly two minutes after the opening buzzer as Rockford raced to a 7-0 lead but then dug in for an 11-3 run capped with Small's jumper. Rockford got two quick layups to retake the advantage, 14-11, five minutes into the game but then Green Bay took over.

Kameron Hankerson's dunk sparked a 13-2 run that put Green Bay on top for good and continued to pull away the rest of the game as four more Phoenix players joined Small in double figures.

PJ Pipes added a career-best 16 points, Hankerson had 14, T.J. Parham got 12 and Crist 11 for Green Bay, which shot 51 per cent from the field for its highest-scoring game of the season.