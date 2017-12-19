Len, Suns complete 97-91 comeback win against Mavericks

"Our defence kept us in it again," Suns interim coach Jay Triano said. "That was the key for us. ... If we can keep playing good defence and make it tough for teams to score and rebound the ball the way we have been, we'll figure out a way to score eventually."

After the Suns had trailed for the entire second half, Canaan tied it 79-all on a 3-pointer with 7:29 remaining. Len gave Phoenix its first lead since the second quarter on a pair of free throws.

Phoenix led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter, 89-81, but didn't seal the victory until Warren made one of two free throws with 11.4 seconds remaining and knocked down two more with 5.6 seconds left.

It was the second consecutive game in which Dallas let a fourth-quarter lead slip away. San Antonio went on a 13-0 run Saturday over the final 4:11, including a game-winning basket by Manu Ginobili for a 98-96 victory.

"Execution is a big part of it," Harris said. "Tonight we gave up too many paint points, especially in the fourth quarter."

NUMBER RETIRED

The Mavericks announced they will retire Derek Harper's No. 12 on Jan. 7 against the New York Knicks. Harper played 12 seasons for Dallas and holds franchise records for assists (5,111) and steals (1,551). He ranks fourth in points (12,597). He will be the third player in team history to have his number retired.

ZEKE SIGHTING

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott sat courtside by the Mavericks bench. Elliott is back in town after serving a six-game suspension and spending his time training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Elliott is eligible to return to the Cowboys this week.

TIP-INS

Suns: Booker missed his sixth game with a left adductor strain. ... Tyson Chandler was the starting centre on the Mavericks' 2011 NBA championship team.

Mavericks: Rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. missed his sixth straight game with a left hip strain. ... Dirk Nowitzki made his 1,828th career 3-pointer, passing Kobe Bryant for 13th in NBA history. Chauncey Billups ranks 12th with 1,830.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

By Sean Shapiro, The Associated Press