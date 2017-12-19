Clemens, Western Illinois women beat No. 18 Stanford 71-64

STANFORD, Calif. — Emily Clemens scored 15 of her season-high 26 points in the second half and Taylor Higginbotham had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Western Illinois women beat No. 18 Stanford 71-64 on Monday night for its first-ever win over a ranked team.

Clemens had four assists to move past Jolene Hanig (1988-91) into first place on the school's career list with 545.

Olivia Braun and Morgan Blumer scored 12 points apiece for Western Illinois (10-2), which has won five in a row.

Braun hit a 3-pointer and Clemens made a layup to give the Leathernecks the lead, 55-52, for good. Kiana Williams hit a 3 to pull Stanford (6-5) within three points with 1:31 to play, but Higginbotham hit two free throws before Braun converted a 3-point play to make it 66-58 with 49 seconds left. Western Illinois made 5-of-6 free throws from there to seal it.