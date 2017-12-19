Noesen helps Devils rally past Ducks, move atop Metropolitan

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk set up second-period power-play goals by David Backes and Charlie McAvoy and added a goal of his own, Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots to keep up his hot stretch, and Boston beat Columbus.

Brad Marchand, Danton Heinen, Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who had a season-high scoring total while halting a two-game skid. Rask improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts. McAvoy also had an assist and his first career NHL fight.

Josh Anderson and Seth Jones scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves — including a penalty shot by Tim Schaller — for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus lost for the third in four games and was dominated in the first two periods when they fell into a 3-0 hole.

AVALANCHE 4, PENGUINS 2

DENVER (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice, Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots — even getting a little help from the posts along the way — and Colorado beat Pittsburgh for the second time in a week.

J.T. Compher also scored and Mikko Rantanen sealed the win with a late empty-netter as the Avalanche completed a sweep of the two-game seasons series.

Barrie scored his first goal since Oct. 13 in the first period. He followed that up with another in the second for his fifth career two-goal game.

Chad Ruhwedel and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins, who finished a three-game trip with a 1-2 mark.

OILERS 5, SHARKS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice to lead Edmonton to its second straight win.

Mark Letestu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who have consecutive wins for just the third time this season. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 18 shots.

Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl and Marcus Sorensen had goals for the Sharks, losers of two straight. Martin Jones finished with 24 saves.

