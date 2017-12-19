No. 7 Kentucky at UCLA highlights this week in AP Top 25

UCLA has struggled since losing Lonzo Ball, T.J. Leaf and Bryce Alford from last year's team.

The Bruins got the season off to an ugly start in China, where LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were accused of shoplifting and suspended. Ball left the school to play professionally overseas, while Riley and Hill missed their 10th straight game in a loss to No. 25 Cincinnati on Saturday.

"It's about understanding who we are," coach Steve Alford said. "You went from one day having 11 in your rotation to having eight. That doesn't happen a lot in college basketball. I just can't thank them enough."

LIGHT WEEK

This week in the Top 25 is a rare one with no ranked teams playing each other, with many of the opponents smaller schools like Savannah State, SC Upstate, Cleveland State and Tennessee State.

HEELS AND BUCKEYES

The opening game in New Orleans between No. 5 North Carolina and Ohio State could be one of the best of the week.

North Carolina has bounced back from an ugly loss to then-No. 4 Michigan State at the PK80 Invitational with five straight wins. The Tar Heels held off No. 20 Tennessee on Sunday and host Wofford on Wednesday.

Ohio State (9-3) had a stretch of three losses in four games, to Gonzaga, Butler and Clemson. The Buckeyes have played well since, winning at Wisconsin and rallying from a 20-point deficit to beat rival Michigan during a four-game win streak.

Ohio State rolled over Appalachian State on Saturday and hosts The Citadel on Tuesday.

KANSAS IN NORCAL

No. 14 Kansas faces an interesting matchup in its final game before trying to win a 13th straight Big 12 title, playing Stanford on Thursday in Sacramento, California.

The Cardinal are 6-6 and have some ugly losses, but also have Reid Travis, one of the best players out West.

A 6-foot-8 junior, he leads Stanford with 22.2 points per game while shooting 53 per cent and grabs 7.3 rebounds.

The Jayhawks will have to find a way to contain him to not end the nonconference season with a loss.

ARIZONA HOSTS UCON

A game between Arizona and UConn would seem like one of the best of the week.

One problem heading into Thursday's matchup: The Huskies have been inconsistent.

UConn is 7-3 but has struggled against bigger schools. The Huskies were blown out by No. 2 Michigan State and Arkansas, with losses to Syracuse and Providence also on their resume. They did beat Oregon, but the Ducks have been up and down so far after reaching the Final Four last season.

Arizona (9-3), on the other hand, is on a roll. The Wildcats have bounced back from a dismal trip to the Bahamas and won six straight, including an 83-53 rout of North Dakota State on Monday. They also have Deandre Ayton, an athletic 7-foot-1 freshman who is a nightmare matchup.

A win at McKale Center could do wonders for the Huskies.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By John Marshall, The Associated Press