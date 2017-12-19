Charity basketball game collects toys at Flamborough YMCA

A group of basketball players hooped it up to raise money and collect toys for Hamilton youth at the Flamborough Family YMCA on Dec. 13.

The players have been meeting at the YMCA to play basketball weekly since March. Organizer Adam Mazzaferro said the group started by playing 3-on-3 and before long close to 15 players were regularly taking part.

“I wanted to do something to give back on Christmas,” he said. “I said, ‘Do you guys want come out, for charity?’ Once they heard the idea, they were all in.”

At the Dec. 13 event, dubbed the first Santa’s Chill Zone game, the players raised about $70 in cash donations and two boxes with toys. A toy donation was the price of admission.

Each year, the Hamilton Downtown Family YMCA hosts 1,000 children for a holiday party that brings together families, community volunteers and donors. Together they provide children with entertainment, games, activities, special guests and much more. Each child leaves with a Christmas gift and a free four-month family membership to the YMCA.

This year, the event was held Dec. 16.

“They collected from all the other (YMCAs),” Mazzaferro said. “Each kid goes home with a toy — that’s the goal.”

He added, he visited the toy drive at the downtown YMCA and gained an appreciation for how many people are in need. He noted contributing to the drive was satisfying for all involved.

“It was fun, and I am thankful to everyone who came and donated a gift, money, gift card, or their time,” he said. “The generosity was through the roof.”

Mazzaferro noted the majority of the players are from the area, and play at the high school and college level.