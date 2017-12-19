Dressler to return to Bombers in 2018

WINNIPEG — Veteran receiver Weston Dressler has agree to terms on a new contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Dressler was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 32-year-old Dressler had 51 catches for 651 yards and three TDs in 11 games last season.

Dressler is entering his 11th CFL season and third with Winnipeg.