Dressler to return to Bombers in 2018

WINNIPEG — Veteran receiver Weston Dressler has agree to terms on a new contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Dressler was scheduled to become a free agent in February.
The 32-year-old Dressler had 51 catches for 651 yards and three TDs in 11 games last season.
Dressler is entering his 11th CFL season and third with Winnipeg.
He spent his first eight years in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
By The Canadian Press
