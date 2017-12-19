Notre Dame wins Joe Moore Award as nation's best O-line

Notre Dame has won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top offensive line.

The 14th-ranked Fighting Irish had both left tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Quenton Nelson selected to the AP All-America team, and ranked third in the nation in yards per carry at 6.37.

The other finalists were the Alabama and Auburn offensive lines.

The rest of Notre Dame's offensive line features Alex Mustipher at centre, Alex Bars at right guard and Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey shared time at right tackle.