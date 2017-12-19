Mavericks sign Collinsworth to 2-way contract, waive pair

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Kyle Collinsworth to a two-way contract and requested waivers on guard-forward Antonius Cleveland and centre Jeff Withey.

Collinsworth has spent the past two seasons with the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. He has averaged 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 54 games. He was undrafted out of BYU in 2016.

Cleveland averaged less than a point and rebound in 13 games for the Mavericks. The 7-foot Withey averaged 1.5 points, 1.0 rebound and four minutes in 10 games for Dallas.

